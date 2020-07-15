Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

116 Peach St Orchard Estates Available 07/31/20 Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Open living room with tray ceiling in this split bedroom floor plan. Spacious back yard with wood privacy fence.

$ 925 a month - $ 925 Security Deposit. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with approx 1188 sqft, built in 2010. Kitchen/Dining Combo with breakfast bar, range with oven, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. All hard surface flooring. Central air, Central heat. Two car garage with auto door openers.



