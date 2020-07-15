All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

116 Peach St Orchard Estates

116 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 Peach Street, Austin, AR 72007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
116 Peach St Orchard Estates Available 07/31/20 Sorry No Smoking and No Pets Permitted - 12 month lease. Open living room with tray ceiling in this split bedroom floor plan. Spacious back yard with wood privacy fence.
No Smoking and No Pets Permitted.
$ 925 a month - $ 925 Security Deposit. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with approx 1188 sqft, built in 2010. Kitchen/Dining Combo with breakfast bar, range with oven, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. All hard surface flooring. Central air, Central heat. Two car garage with auto door openers.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have any available units?
116 Peach St Orchard Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, AR.
What amenities does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have?
Some of 116 Peach St Orchard Estates's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Peach St Orchard Estates currently offering any rent specials?
116 Peach St Orchard Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Peach St Orchard Estates pet-friendly?
No, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates offer parking?
Yes, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates offers parking.
Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have a pool?
No, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates does not have a pool.
Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have accessible units?
No, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Peach St Orchard Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Peach St Orchard Estates has units with air conditioning.
