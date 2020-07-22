Amenities

17657 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 08/10/20 Home in Vance, AL For Rent!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Four bedroom, two story home with garage for rent in Vance. All bedrooms upstairs, two full baths upstairs. Kitchen, living room and 1/2 bath downstairs.



Pet friendly home.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



Tenant to verify schools.



Directions: take I-59 to West Blocton exit, and keep left to stay on Hwy 11. Turn left onto Tingle Tangle Rd. The Narrows is the last subdivision on the right.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



