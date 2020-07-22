All apartments in Vance
Vance, AL
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane

17657 Wallace Chapel Ln · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

17657 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL 35490

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$1,030

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 08/10/20 Home in Vance, AL For Rent!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Four bedroom, two story home with garage for rent in Vance. All bedrooms upstairs, two full baths upstairs. Kitchen, living room and 1/2 bath downstairs.

Pet friendly home.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify schools.

Directions: take I-59 to West Blocton exit, and keep left to stay on Hwy 11. Turn left onto Tingle Tangle Rd. The Narrows is the last subdivision on the right.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have any available units?
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have?
Some of 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane offers parking.
Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have a pool?
No, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have accessible units?
No, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17657 Wallace Chapel Lane has units with air conditioning.
