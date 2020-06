Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This updated house so close to town will be ready for you if you qualify. New electrical, plumbing and fixtures, new countertop and sink, (owner will install appliances when tenant signs lease)...like living in a new house! Bathroom with a glass block window and stainless steel vanity and vessel sink. Call for an appointment after sending your request for an application.Must be approved before showing.