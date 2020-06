4107 Brecon Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE:

TBD



Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com. THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2 STORY WITH A BASEMENT HOME IS NEWLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FLOOR, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES , FRESHLY PAINTED WITH A NICE NEUTRAL COLOR, NEW ROOF, NEW WATER HEATER, AND NEW ELECTRICAL OUTLETS, NEW TILED BATHROOM, NEW VANITY AND COMMODE, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. THIS IS IN A VERY NICE NEIGHBORHOOD JUST MINUTES FROM TOWN, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, JUST 15-20 MINUTES FROM OXFORD. THIS IS A NICE LEVEL LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH A GOOD SIZED 1 CAR GARAGE OR STORAGE BUILDING. EASY MAINTENANCE WITH VINYL SIDING.



(RLNE3600553)