apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 288469 The property is located just seconds from the interstate in beautiful Saraland, Alabama.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$853
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
108 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
College Park
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
312 JUDSON DRIVE
312 Judson Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Convenient location to South Alabama. Den with fireplace. Nice size bedrooms and master bedroom has a whirlpool tub. Screened patio looking into nice shady back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E
110 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E Available 09/05/20 THE COMMONS AT SPRINGHILL - You will be pleasantly surprised by this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo at The Commons in Spring Hill.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westhill
6300 BURNHAM WOOD PLACE
6300 Burnham Wood Place, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Community Pool and close to the University of South Alabama (USA). Great 3/2 with spacious bedrooms and nice decorative colors throughout. Patio out back makes for great entertaining. Living room and separate dining room. Won't last long.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7141 Cannonball Circle
7141 Cannon Ball Cir, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2535 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Custom Built Traditional on 3 acre Estate Lot - Property Id: 316480 Custom Built Traditional on a 3 acre equestrian lot in a gated community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2535 sq. ft. of living and 515 sq. ft. Double garage.
