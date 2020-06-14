Apartment List
82 Apartments for rent in Pelham, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pelham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
102 Canyon Trail
102 Canyon Park Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1170 sqft
Beautiful, one-story, updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has shiny hardwood flooring in the living room and a lovely gas log fireplace. Blinds on the windows throughout the house.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3283 N Broken Bow Dr.
3283 North Broken Bow Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2104 sqft
3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
42 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,210
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$808
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
26 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Marq Vestavia
1800 Arboretum Cir, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Marq Vestavia, you can live the life of luxury. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans has been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pelham, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pelham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

