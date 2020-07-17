Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

105 Knoxville Road Available 07/20/20 105 Knoxville Road - One level, brick home with over 2,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, entry way, large living/dining combo, spacious eat in kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, large family room, large laundry room and backdoor mud room, wrap around deck, central heat & air, nice front porch, fully fenced, level back yard. Property has gas.



Rear of house has a 2nd studio unit with separate entrance. Features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room/dining/kitchen combo with range and fridge, lots of closet storage space. Back unit is currently occupied and should be vacant within 60 days.



House has one power meter and one water meter. Front occupant pays all utilities. Until the rear unit is vacant, the rent will be discounted to compensate for rear tenant utility usage. Discounted rent amount will be $800/month.



No Section 8.



(RLNE5787765)