All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 105 Knoxville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, AL
/
105 Knoxville Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

105 Knoxville Road

105 Knoxville Rd · (256) 236-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Knoxville Rd, Oxford, AL 36203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Knoxville Road · Avail. Jul 20

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
105 Knoxville Road Available 07/20/20 105 Knoxville Road - One level, brick home with over 2,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, entry way, large living/dining combo, spacious eat in kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, large family room, large laundry room and backdoor mud room, wrap around deck, central heat & air, nice front porch, fully fenced, level back yard. Property has gas.

Rear of house has a 2nd studio unit with separate entrance. Features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room/dining/kitchen combo with range and fridge, lots of closet storage space. Back unit is currently occupied and should be vacant within 60 days.

House has one power meter and one water meter. Front occupant pays all utilities. Until the rear unit is vacant, the rent will be discounted to compensate for rear tenant utility usage. Discounted rent amount will be $800/month.

No Section 8.

(RLNE5787765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Knoxville Road have any available units?
105 Knoxville Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Knoxville Road have?
Some of 105 Knoxville Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Knoxville Road currently offering any rent specials?
105 Knoxville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Knoxville Road pet-friendly?
No, 105 Knoxville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 105 Knoxville Road offer parking?
No, 105 Knoxville Road does not offer parking.
Does 105 Knoxville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Knoxville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Knoxville Road have a pool?
No, 105 Knoxville Road does not have a pool.
Does 105 Knoxville Road have accessible units?
No, 105 Knoxville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Knoxville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Knoxville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Knoxville Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Knoxville Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 105 Knoxville Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 3 Bedrooms
Oxford Apartments with BalconiesOxford Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALSaks, AL
Carrollton, GAOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity