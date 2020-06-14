Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Beach
Verified

1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Verified

3 Units Available
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Verified

$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

The Cove
1 Unit Available
5620 Innerarity Circle
5620 Innerarity Circle, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2222 sqft
5620 Innerarity Circle Available 08/10/20 5620 Innerarity Circle - Beautifully landscaped custom two bedroom home located in the gated community of Innerarity Island.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Beach

1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 Unit Available
75 Lagoon Drive
75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
75 Lagoon Drive Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood

1 Unit Available
17129 Lanier Blvd
17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1787 sqft
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley.

Sun and Sand
1 Unit Available
5832 WINIFRED AVE
5832 Winifred Ave, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Nearly brand new home on Innerarity Island- just blocks to Perdido Bay with boat & kayak launch. Two-story Craftsman style home with 3 beds, 2 baths and a double car garage.

1 Unit Available
810 HALCYON CIR
810 Halcyon Circle, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2178 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full baths home with a complete package of utilities included in the rent price!! This newer custom home is nestled in a lovely area with mature oaks and is very convenient to all military bases to include the Naval Air
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Orange Beach, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Orange Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

