apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Northport, AL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3904 Ontario Drive
3904 Ontario Drive, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
3904 Ontario Drive Available 07/23/20 3904 Ontario Dr., Northport 35473 - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Kitchen with appliances. Washer/Dryer connection. Large fenced in backyard. Living room, dining room and bonus room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2102 21st Avenue
2102 21st Avenue, Northport, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
2102 21st Avenue Available 08/10/20 Available August 10th! Perfect 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home Only Minutes from Campus & Downtown!!! - Available August 10th! Perfect 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home Only Minutes from Campus & Downtown!!! This gorgeous home has
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2617 Lily Way
2617 Lily Way, Northport, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1774 sqft
2617 Lily Way Available 07/26/20 Available August 1st!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! - Available August 1st!!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Rosewood subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2751 Meadowlark Lane
2751 Meadowlark Lane, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2751 Meadowlark Lane Available 07/15/20 Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. - Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. This great house has nice laminate hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$972
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Condo - Located off veterans memorial across from ACA. First floor unit right next to the pool. (RLNE5854828)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 13th Street E
1309 13th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2004 sqft
1309 13th Street E Available 07/26/20 Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! - Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house has new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Dubois Terrace
21 Dubois Terrace, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1442 sqft
Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! - Available Now!! Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Central to Shopping & Restaurants! This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout most
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1805 8th Avenue
1805 8th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Springbrook
40 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1215 sqft
40 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! - Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! This home has hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and built-in shelves adds character! The spacious yard is
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 26th Avenue E
413 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
413 26th Avenue E Available 08/01/20 Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! - Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! This house is located behind Alberta Elementary School and the Gateway Technology Center.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5 Dogwood Lane
5 Dogwood Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1510 sqft
Available Now!!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home - Available Now!!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home off Skyland. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in the Skyland Park area. The home has hardwood floor and tile throughout. The half bath is in the master.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
600 13TH ST
600 13th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3BR/3BA with balcony and a view! Gated entry, top/4th floor unit with no one above! Each bedroom has private bath and walk-in closet. New HVAC unit! All appliances including washer/dryer.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
59 Springbrook
59 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1450 sqft
59 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 4 Bed 2 Bath House with Fenced Yard!!! - This great 4 bed 2 bath house has hardwood and ceramic tile floors, a single-car detached garage, and fenced in yard.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2231 Forest Lake Drive - 19
2231 Forest Lake Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$615
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a great 1 bed 1 bath with washer dryer hook up on the bottom floor at Forest Lake Apartment complex! Forest Lake Apartments is a small community with a pool and on site laundry room!
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$797
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1537 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Hardwood floors and a fenced in yard. Carport as well. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2078 sqft
Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
14687 Griffin St
14687 Griffin St, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1801 sqft
Located in the prime newest sector of the King's Ridge subdivision, this home is ready to rent ASAP! Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a two car garage, there is plenty of room to sprawl out.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4751 Woodland Forrest Drive
4751 Woodland Forrest Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available Now! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Furnished & All Utilities, Cable, and Internet Included Basement Apartment in Woodland Forrest! - Available Now! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Furnished & All Utilities Included Basement Apartment in Woodland Forrest! This