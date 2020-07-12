Neighborhood Guide: Mobile

Check out the top neighborhoods in Mobile for renting an apartment: Dauphin Acres, Berkleigh, Jackson Heights and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
  1. 1. Dauphin Acres
    See all 97 apartments in Dauphin Acres
    Verified

    1 of 5

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    11 Units Available
    Dauphin Acres
    Midtown Oaks Townhomes
    2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
    2 Bedrooms
    $694
    1250 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $804
    1300 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 9

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    1 Unit Available
    Dauphin Acres
    Woodland Square
    250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $635
    500 sqft
  2. 2. Berkleigh
    See all 98 apartments in Berkleigh
    Verified

    1 of 23

    Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
    11 Units Available
    Berkleigh
    Regency Gates
    5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $687
    839 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $857
    1081 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 19

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Berkleigh
    805 Schaub Ave.
    805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,200
  3. 3. Jackson Heights
    See all 99 apartments in Jackson Heights
    Verified

    1 of 7

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    10 Units Available
    Jackson Heights
    Southern Oaks
    833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $610
    719 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $779
    952 sqft

    1 of 29

    Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
    1 Unit Available
    Jackson Heights
    4097 Airport Blvd.
    4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
    5 Bedrooms
    $2,000
  4. 4. Westhill
    See all 97 apartments in Westhill
    Verified

    1 of 8

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    5 Units Available
    Westhill
    Huntleigh Woods
    375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $719
    709 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $839
    981 sqft

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Westhill
    5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
    5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
    2 Bedrooms
    $850
    750 sqft
  5. 5. Di Grado
    See all 91 apartments in Di Grado
    Verified

    1 of 44

    Last updated July 10 at 09:02am
    9 Units Available
    Di Grado
    Charleston Apartment Homes
    2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $976
    888 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,096
    1128 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,269
    1396 sqft

    1 of 33

    Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
    1 Unit Available
    Di Grado
    3435 Zephyr Dr
    3435 Zephyr Drive, Mobile County, AL
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,295
    1621 sqft
