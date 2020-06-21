All apartments in Madison
128 Meadowglade Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:38 AM

128 Meadowglade Lane

128 Meadowglade Ln · (256) 670-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL 35758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Living room has a gas fireplace. Master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Enjoy the nice big backyard with privacy fence all the way around and a covered patio. Two car garage. Home is wired for AT&T fiber. Smart Thermostats. Don't miss out on this lovely home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Meadowglade Lane have any available units?
128 Meadowglade Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Meadowglade Lane have?
Some of 128 Meadowglade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Meadowglade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
128 Meadowglade Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Meadowglade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 128 Meadowglade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 128 Meadowglade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 128 Meadowglade Lane does offer parking.
Does 128 Meadowglade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Meadowglade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Meadowglade Lane have a pool?
No, 128 Meadowglade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 128 Meadowglade Lane have accessible units?
No, 128 Meadowglade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Meadowglade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Meadowglade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Meadowglade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Meadowglade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
