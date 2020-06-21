128 Meadowglade Lane

Amenities

Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Living room has a gas fireplace. Master bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Enjoy the nice big backyard with privacy fence all the way around and a covered patio. Two car garage. Home is wired for AT&T fiber. Smart Thermostats. Don't miss out on this lovely home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.