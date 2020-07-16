All apartments in Madison County
Madison County, AL
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 PM

105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE

105 Charlemange Circle · (256) 509-0428
Location

105 Charlemange Circle, Madison County, AL 35749

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144166 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Harvest. Features soaring ceilings, master suite with sitting area and glamour bath. Formal living and dining room. Cozy family room, Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Jenn Air Stove and breakfast area with bay window. All bathrooms and laundry room have granite Hardwood floors! Basement is Unfinished. This is a No Smoking Home! No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have any available units?
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have?
Some of 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
