105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE

For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144166 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Harvest. Features soaring ceilings, master suite with sitting area and glamour bath. Formal living and dining room. Cozy family room, Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Jenn Air Stove and breakfast area with bay window. All bathrooms and laundry room have granite Hardwood floors! Basement is Unfinished. This is a No Smoking Home! No Pets!