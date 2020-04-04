All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 160 Jackson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, AL
/
160 Jackson Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

160 Jackson Lane

160 Jackson Ln · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL 35096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 160 Jackson Lane · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!**
Sign a 13 month lease and receive one month free when you move in before 4/15/2020 (conditions apply)

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Pet friendly!

Tenant to verify utilities and school systems

Coosa Valley Electric
City of Lincoln Water

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/2015/03/23/rent-a-home-with-alabama-rental-managers/

(RLNE4205542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Jackson Lane have any available units?
160 Jackson Lane has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Jackson Lane have?
Some of 160 Jackson Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Jackson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
160 Jackson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Jackson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Jackson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 160 Jackson Lane offer parking?
No, 160 Jackson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 160 Jackson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Jackson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Jackson Lane have a pool?
No, 160 Jackson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 160 Jackson Lane have accessible units?
No, 160 Jackson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Jackson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Jackson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Jackson Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Jackson Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 160 Jackson Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincoln 3 BedroomsLincoln Apartments with Garage
Lincoln Apartments with ParkingLincoln Apartments with Pool
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL
Hueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity