25254 Everblake Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:20 AM

25254 Everblake Drive

25254 Everblake Dr · (256) 233-2800
Location

25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL 35756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25254 Everblake Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. An isolated master suite with private bath, large walk-in closet, covered patio, and one car garage make this unit a very cozy home. Only minutes to Athens, Madison, Huntsville and Decatur. Rent includes cable/internet, pest control, and lawn care. Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee(s). Pets to be no more than 50 pounds and subject to owner approval. Apply online at www.NewtonRental.com.

(RLNE3001054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25254 Everblake Drive have any available units?
25254 Everblake Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25254 Everblake Drive have?
Some of 25254 Everblake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25254 Everblake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25254 Everblake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25254 Everblake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25254 Everblake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25254 Everblake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25254 Everblake Drive offers parking.
Does 25254 Everblake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25254 Everblake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25254 Everblake Drive have a pool?
No, 25254 Everblake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25254 Everblake Drive have accessible units?
No, 25254 Everblake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25254 Everblake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25254 Everblake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25254 Everblake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25254 Everblake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
