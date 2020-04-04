25254 Everblake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. An isolated master suite with private bath, large walk-in closet, covered patio, and one car garage make this unit a very cozy home. Only minutes to Athens, Madison, Huntsville and Decatur. Rent includes cable/internet, pest control, and lawn care. Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee(s). Pets to be no more than 50 pounds and subject to owner approval. Apply online at www.NewtonRental.com.



(RLNE3001054)