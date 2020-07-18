All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest

3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35811

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Gorgeous 1139 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property offers tons of space for everyone,
a lot of natural light in all rooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest have any available units?
3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Lakewood Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
