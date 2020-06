Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 20TH! Rental home available in the highly desired Mayfair Park! This home will be sure to go quick, so don't miss this rare opportunity. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with a detached garage and outdoor shed. Mayfair Park is the perfect neighborhood if you desire to walk or ride your bike to neighborhood parks and have quick access to the Huntsville Hospital, the new Whole Foods Shopping Center and Memorial Parkway.

Contact us to schedule a showing.