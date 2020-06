Amenities

There are 2 metal buildings on this property. A 2800 sf metal building that has 1500 sf of shop space, 2 drive-in roll up doors and 1300 sf of h/c office space downstairs. The upstairs has 1300 sf h/c that can be used as office space or living quarters. This 1300 sf is not included in the 2800 sf. There is an 1800 sf metal building with open shop/warehouse space. This building has 3 large roll up doors. There is also an over-sized 2 car garage with living quarters or office space upstairs.