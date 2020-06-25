Apartment List
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Graysville, AL with garage

Graysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 26

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,050
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Graysville

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Bush Hills
1205 4th Court W
1205 4th Court West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted - Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted, hardwood floors, very nice. (RLNE2739859)

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 27

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
370 Railroad Ave
370 Railroad Ave, Dora, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1388 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Dora with 2 beds, 1 bath, granite counters,luxury flooring, a covered porch, a carport, 1=-car garage and a flat lot!!

1 of 15

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
519 Enclave Circle
519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1427 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Graysville, AL

Graysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

