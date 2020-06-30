All apartments in Florence
528 Cumberland St

528 Cumberland St · (256) 718-2000
Location

528 Cumberland St, Florence, AL 35630

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*
*Rental Price Reduction to $2000 if lease begins August 1, 2020!!*

528 Cumberland Street Florence, Al 35630

Enjoy this fully furnished home located one block from UNA!! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens with stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher included (one upstairs, one downstairs), 2 dens, 1 study, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and two separate entries!

Beds: 5
Baths: 3
Kitchens: 2 with appliances
Living: 2 separate dens and a study
Flooring: Wood, Tile, and Carpet
Appliances: Gas Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave in both kitchens
Washer/Dryer Hook ups: Washer and Dryer included
Heating/Air: Electric Central Unit
Parking: Off Street, Circle Driveway.
Pest Services: Pest Services are provided.
Lawn Care: Included
Pets: Approved pets are allowed with a $150 Pet Fee

Rent: $2000
Security Deposit: $2000
Pet Fee: $150
Application Fee: $25 per applicant

To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000
For a list of our available units please visit HolmesandHickman.com

This property is managed by Holmes and Hickman Property Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

