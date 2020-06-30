528 Cumberland St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*

*Rental Price Reduction to $2000 if lease begins August 1, 2020!!*



528 Cumberland Street Florence, Al 35630



Enjoy this fully furnished home located one block from UNA!! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens with stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher included (one upstairs, one downstairs), 2 dens, 1 study, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and two separate entries!



Beds: 5

Baths: 3

Kitchens: 2 with appliances

Living: 2 separate dens and a study

Flooring: Wood, Tile, and Carpet

Appliances: Gas Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave in both kitchens

Washer/Dryer Hook ups: Washer and Dryer included

Heating/Air: Electric Central Unit

Parking: Off Street, Circle Driveway.

Pest Services: Pest Services are provided.

Lawn Care: Included

Pets: Approved pets are allowed with a $150 Pet Fee



Rent: $2000

Security Deposit: $2000

Pet Fee: $150

Application Fee: $25 per applicant



To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000

For a list of our available units please visit HolmesandHickman.com



This property is managed by Holmes and Hickman Property Management, Inc.