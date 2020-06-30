528 Cumberland St

Amenities
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*
*Rental Price Reduction to $2000 if lease begins August 1, 2020!!*
528 Cumberland Street Florence, Al 35630
Enjoy this fully furnished home located one block from UNA!! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens with stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher included (one upstairs, one downstairs), 2 dens, 1 study, laundry room with washer and dryer included, and two separate entries!
Beds: 5
Baths: 3
Kitchens: 2 with appliances
Living: 2 separate dens and a study
Flooring: Wood, Tile, and Carpet
Appliances: Gas Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave in both kitchens
Washer/Dryer Hook ups: Washer and Dryer included
Heating/Air: Electric Central Unit
Parking: Off Street, Circle Driveway.
Pest Services: Pest Services are provided.
Lawn Care: Included
Pets: Approved pets are allowed with a $150 Pet Fee
Rent: $2000
Security Deposit: $2000
Pet Fee: $150
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000
This property is managed by Holmes and Hickman Property Management, Inc.