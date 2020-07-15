/
2 bedroom apartments
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daleville, AL
1 Unit Available
168 Lakeview Dr
168 Lakeview Dr, Daleville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
LAKEVIEW TOWNHOMES - Daleville, AL - All appliances, fenced yard, washer/dryer, pets negotiable, lakeside (RLNE5009061)
Results within 5 miles of Daleville
1 Unit Available
102 S Springview Dr
102 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1405 sqft
((Available Now, all dates are subject to change at anytime)) 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage, fenced back yard, New Carpet. 12 Month lease. No Animals Allowed. (CLB)
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
1 Unit Available
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04
108 Ridgeway Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04 Available 08/19/19 108 Ridgeway Drive - All appliances, lawn care, no pets, washer/dryer No Pets Allowed (RLNE3414877)
1 Unit Available
174 Winslow Ave
174 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1537 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage located in Wakefield. Comes with all kitchen appliances, privacy-fenced in yard, washing machine and dryer, clubhouse and pool access. Lawn care included.
1 Unit Available
175 Winslow Ave
175 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1539 sqft
((Available 7/31/2020 all dates are subject to change)) NO Pets. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1 Car garage, Deck, Fenced back yard, Quarterly pest control outside only inside upon request, Pool and clubhouse access.
Results within 10 miles of Daleville
1 Unit Available
101 Peregrine Way
101 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1498 sqft
Eagle Landing Subdivision - TDY Unit - TDY Option: Rent is $60.00/day, Sec Dep of $1500.00, all utilities included but with a Cap. 30 day minimal stay required and 10 Day Minimal Notice to Depart Required. 2 BR/2.
1 Unit Available
3 Breckenridge Terrace
3 Breckenridge Ct, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1537 sqft
3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the