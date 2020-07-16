51 Bee Cove Road

Amenities

51 Bee Cove - White Plains Anniston Area

Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange. Home offers: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, beautiful hardwood floors, tile and carpet, beautiful cabinetry and a breakfast room with bay window. Also offers a dining room that is open to family room and an unfinished upstairs bonus room. The master suite offers a sitting area and a trey ceiling. The master bath includes a beautiful garden tub, a tiled roomy shower and a walk-in closet. The front porch is inviting and offers cover from the weather. Enjoy the screened porch and patio in the fenced backyard. Part of the backyard is fenced with privacy fence and offers wooded area at the back of the property for privacy. Call about this lovely home today.



