All apartments in Calhoun County
Find more places like 51 Bee Cove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calhoun County, AL
/
51 Bee Cove Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

51 Bee Cove Road

51 Bee Cove Rd · (256) 835-5646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL 36207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 51 Bee Cove Road · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !!
51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!!
White Plains Anniston Area

Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange. Home offers: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, beautiful hardwood floors, tile and carpet, beautiful cabinetry and a breakfast room with bay window. Also offers a dining room that is open to family room and an unfinished upstairs bonus room. The master suite offers a sitting area and a trey ceiling. The master bath includes a beautiful garden tub, a tiled roomy shower and a walk-in closet. The front porch is inviting and offers cover from the weather. Enjoy the screened porch and patio in the fenced backyard. Part of the backyard is fenced with privacy fence and offers wooded area at the back of the property for privacy. Call about this lovely home today.

(RLNE2458214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Bee Cove Road have any available units?
51 Bee Cove Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Bee Cove Road have?
Some of 51 Bee Cove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Bee Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
51 Bee Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Bee Cove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Bee Cove Road is pet friendly.
Does 51 Bee Cove Road offer parking?
No, 51 Bee Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 51 Bee Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Bee Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Bee Cove Road have a pool?
No, 51 Bee Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 51 Bee Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 51 Bee Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Bee Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Bee Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Bee Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Bee Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 51 Bee Cove Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd
Anniston, AL 36205

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALNewnan, GAVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALCartersville, GALaGrange, GAVilla Rica, GAAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALDallas, GA
Pelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALLincoln, ALJacksonville, ALGadsden, ALOxford, ALSaks, ALOdenville, AL
Margaret, ALSylacauga, ALMoody, ALRome, GACarrollton, GALeeds, ALTrussville, ALClay, ALChelsea, ALIrondale, ALPinson, ALGrayson Valley, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity