Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

New never lived in rental home available now! Conveniently located minutes from Madison and Athens shopping and entertainment. The kitchen is equipped with new granite counter tops, appliances and over looks the living area - great for entertaining! The isolated master suite is beautifully designed to have the maximum comfort in your home with walk in closet and double vanities. Enjoy your down time in the large back yard and covered patio area. Hurry & call today! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!