Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom/2 full bath townhome with single car garage in the heart of Athens. Quiet neighborhood conveniently located close to the medical district, restaurants, shopping, parks & more. ~Covered back patio ~Cathedral ceiling~ 2 large walk in closets~ washer/dryer~ range~ microwave~ refrigerator~ dishwasher Below are some of the guidelines and criteria: ~ No Pets ~ Credit score of 600+ ~ Gross household income equals 3x the monthly rent ~ No felony convictions or evictions within the past 7 years ~ No collection accounts created in the last 90 days