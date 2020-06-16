Amenities

441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her facing sinks, pool table/game room, kitchen with granite counter tops, appliances, walk in pantry and breakfast area, pass through bar area, bar sink and plenty of storage. One small bedroom and bath on main level, 3 bedrooms up with game room and storage located in the basement. Laundry area is set up for a stackable washer & dryer. Owner is willing to provide said appliances or re-configure area to accommodate standard, side-by-side, washer & dryer. All of this is located on a spacious corner lot with beautiful 100 year old oaks and gracious patio venues with plenty of parking area. No Section 8. No pets.



