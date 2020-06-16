All apartments in Anniston
Anniston, AL
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Circle

441 Buckner Cir · (256) 236-1188
Location

441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL 36205

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 441 Buckner Circle · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her facing sinks, pool table/game room, kitchen with granite counter tops, appliances, walk in pantry and breakfast area, pass through bar area, bar sink and plenty of storage. One small bedroom and bath on main level, 3 bedrooms up with game room and storage located in the basement. Laundry area is set up for a stackable washer & dryer. Owner is willing to provide said appliances or re-configure area to accommodate standard, side-by-side, washer & dryer. All of this is located on a spacious corner lot with beautiful 100 year old oaks and gracious patio venues with plenty of parking area. No Section 8. No pets.

(RLNE2375054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Buckner Circle have any available units?
441 Buckner Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 441 Buckner Circle have?
Some of 441 Buckner Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Buckner Circle currently offering any rent specials?
441 Buckner Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Buckner Circle pet-friendly?
No, 441 Buckner Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anniston.
Does 441 Buckner Circle offer parking?
Yes, 441 Buckner Circle does offer parking.
Does 441 Buckner Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Buckner Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Buckner Circle have a pool?
No, 441 Buckner Circle does not have a pool.
Does 441 Buckner Circle have accessible units?
No, 441 Buckner Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Buckner Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Buckner Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Buckner Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Buckner Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
