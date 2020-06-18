All apartments in Wasilla
Find more places like 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wasilla, AK
/
1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4

1515 Chattaroy Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1515 Chattaroy Circle, Wasilla, AK 99654

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Owner Suite Apartment - Property Id: 114154

Spacious apartment with large new kitchen and all flooring replaced less then a year ago. 2 bedroom 1 bath, master bedroom has a balcony and walk in closet with lots of shelves and hanging room. Second bedroom has a big closet. Coat closet with shelving for pantry, entryway has a closet for extra storage, nice big back deck, a owners suite apartment awesome location with brand new bath room new flooring new vanity with his/hers sinks all new bronzes panted hardware detachable shower head with multiple setting brand new future looking spa soft flooring.

Good price apartment with in great location close to most of Wasilla. Minutes from Carr's malls and schools. Large living room and open concept. Assess from peck left on snohomish right on N Chattaroy cir then the first right at 1515.
Happy hunting.

Tenant pays electricity, owner pays trash, heat, water, sewer and snow remover.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114154
Property Id 114154

(RLNE5846267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have any available units?
1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wasilla, AK.
What amenities does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have?
Some of 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 offer parking?
No, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have a pool?
No, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have accessible units?
No, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anchorage, AKGateway, AK
Tanaina, AK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage