1515 N Chattaroy Cir 4

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Spacious apartment with large new kitchen and all flooring replaced less then a year ago. 2 bedroom 1 bath, master bedroom has a balcony and walk in closet with lots of shelves and hanging room. Second bedroom has a big closet. Coat closet with shelving for pantry, entryway has a closet for extra storage, nice big back deck, a owners suite apartment awesome location with brand new bath room new flooring new vanity with his/hers sinks all new bronzes panted hardware detachable shower head with multiple setting brand new future looking spa soft flooring.



Good price apartment with in great location close to most of Wasilla. Minutes from Carr's malls and schools. Large living room and open concept. Assess from peck left on snohomish right on N Chattaroy cir then the first right at 1515.

Happy hunting.



Tenant pays electricity, owner pays trash, heat, water, sewer and snow remover.

