All apartments in Matanuska-Susitna County
Find more places like 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
/
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5

248 N Shorthorn Pl · (907) 357-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

248 N Shorthorn Pl, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK 99645

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 Available 08/21/20 1251 SF 3BR, 2BA ranch style home with 2 car garage - 1251 SF 3BR, 2BA ranch style home with 2 car garage and W/D (tenant to maintain) $1600 + gas, electric, water, snow and garbage removal and yard maintenance. Average electric is $87, high is $109, and low is $68. Gas average is $73, high is $168, and low is $27. City of Palmer Water monthly minimum $29. $1600 SECURITY DEPOSIT. PETS ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS! AVAILABLE AUGUST 21, 2020. BUILT IN 2012.

(RLNE3451333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 have any available units?
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 currently offering any rent specials?
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 pet-friendly?
No, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matanuska-Susitna County.
Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 offer parking?
Yes, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 offers parking.
Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 have a pool?
No, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 does not have a pool.
Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 have accessible units?
No, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anchorage, AKFishhook, AK
Meadow Lakes, AKLakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity