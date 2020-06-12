All apartments in Lakes
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

4709 North Baron Street

4709 North Baron Street · (907) 982-5138
Location

4709 North Baron Street, Lakes, AK 99654

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.
Three bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths upstairs, living/kitchen & 1/2 bath down. Master bedroom with ensuite bath, huge soaker tub, and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in unit. [Not furnished] Heated 1 car garage, lots of additional parking.
A quiet family-friendly residential neighborhood near Wolf Lake, Neklason Lake, & Cornelius Lake. Easy commute to Palmer, Wasilla, and Anchorage via Trunk Road/Bogard Road.
Flower beds, garden beds for summer gardening. Yard leads to trails. No smoking, 1 small quiet pet on approval (additional fee of $50/month +additional cleaning deposit for a pet). $1350/month + gas & electric--5 STAR energy rated building! (Owner pays water, snow removal, trash). $500 cleaning deposit, 6-month minimum lease. Credit/Background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 North Baron Street have any available units?
4709 North Baron Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4709 North Baron Street have?
Some of 4709 North Baron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 North Baron Street currently offering any rent specials?
4709 North Baron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 North Baron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 North Baron Street is pet friendly.
Does 4709 North Baron Street offer parking?
Yes, 4709 North Baron Street does offer parking.
Does 4709 North Baron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4709 North Baron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 North Baron Street have a pool?
No, 4709 North Baron Street does not have a pool.
Does 4709 North Baron Street have accessible units?
No, 4709 North Baron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 North Baron Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 North Baron Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 North Baron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 North Baron Street does not have units with air conditioning.
