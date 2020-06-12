4709 North Baron Street

Amenities
Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.
Three bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths upstairs, living/kitchen & 1/2 bath down. Master bedroom with ensuite bath, huge soaker tub, and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in unit. [Not furnished] Heated 1 car garage, lots of additional parking.
A quiet family-friendly residential neighborhood near Wolf Lake, Neklason Lake, & Cornelius Lake. Easy commute to Palmer, Wasilla, and Anchorage via Trunk Road/Bogard Road.
Flower beds, garden beds for summer gardening. Yard leads to trails. No smoking, 1 small quiet pet on approval (additional fee of $50/month +additional cleaning deposit for a pet). $1350/month + gas & electric--5 STAR energy rated building! (Owner pays water, snow removal, trash). $500 cleaning deposit, 6-month minimum lease. Credit/Background check required.