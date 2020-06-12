4709 North Baron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unfurnished. Available July 10, 2020. Sign lease now and get remainder of Dec free! Newer construction (2017), wonderful safe residential neighborhood in Colony High/Colony Middle/Finger Lake Elementary School area. Pet friendly.

Three bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths upstairs, living/kitchen & 1/2 bath down. Master bedroom with ensuite bath, huge soaker tub, and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in unit. [Not furnished] Heated 1 car garage, lots of additional parking.

A quiet family-friendly residential neighborhood near Wolf Lake, Neklason Lake, & Cornelius Lake. Easy commute to Palmer, Wasilla, and Anchorage via Trunk Road/Bogard Road.

Flower beds, garden beds for summer gardening. Yard leads to trails. No smoking, 1 small quiet pet on approval (additional fee of $50/month +additional cleaning deposit for a pet). $1350/month + gas & electric--5 STAR energy rated building! (Owner pays water, snow removal, trash). $500 cleaning deposit, 6-month minimum lease. Credit/Background check required.