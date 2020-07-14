Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20501 E Tempra Street Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Palmer House on An Acre! - 4 bedroom home on an acre of land in Palmer, with 3 baths, a 2 car detached garage, and 2200 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



