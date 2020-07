Amenities

890 N Strawberry Road Available 08/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - 3 bed 2 bath home on over an acre and located between Kenai & Soldotna. Available August 1st for a year lease. Washer & dryer provided. One dog to be considered upon approval. Tenant responsible for gas & electric, lawn care, snow removal and any additional utilities (internet, tv, etc.) $1695 a month plus $30 sales tax. Set up a showing today!



