kenai peninsula county
17 Apartments for rent in Kenai Peninsula County, AK📍
38601 Moose River Drive
38601 Moose River Drive, Sterling, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
38601 Moose River Drive Available 08/01/20 RIVERFRONT CABIN - 2 bed 1 bath riverfront cabin on Moose River in Sterling. Fully furnished and available for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. No smoking.
890 N Strawberry Road
890 North Strawberry Road, Kenai, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1312 sqft
890 N Strawberry Road Available 08/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - 3 bed 2 bath home on over an acre and located between Kenai & Soldotna. Available August 1st for a year lease. Washer & dryer provided. One dog to be considered upon approval.
245 W Redoubt Ave
245 West Redoubt Avenue, Soldotna, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2270 sqft
SOLDOTNA RANCH - 4 bed 2.5 bath ranch home in the heart of Soldotna. Available July 1st for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. Furnishing do not stay. Washer & dryer are provided.
53040 Rambling Road
53040 Rambling Road, Nikiski, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4065 sqft
SPACE FOR EVERYONE - ALASKAN CHARM W/ over 4,000 sq. ft! 3 bed 3 bath home located in North Kenai and just minutes from Kenai. Home is available now on a month to month as the home is also listed for sale.
38895 A Private Road
38895 A Private Road, Sterling, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
PRIVATE DUPLEX OVERLOOKING MOOSE RIVER - Fully furnished 3 bed 1 bath duplex in Sterling and move in ready! $1425 a month plus $15 tax includes gas, electric, snow removal, lawn care and furnishings.
47485 Clarence Drive
47485 Clarence Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1324 sqft
47485 Clarence Drive Available 09/01/20 RANCH HOME! - 3 bed 2 bath home with a two car garage near Skyline and just minutes from Soldotna. Brand new interior paint, washer & dryer, large yard and SO much more! Pets to be considered on approval.
36978 Chinulna Court
36978 Chinulna Court, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
36978 Chinulna Court Available 09/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - Fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse just minutes from Soldotna. Home is available from September 1st through June 30th 2021. Pets may be considered on approval.
35491 Scout Lake Loop Road - MMM
35491 Scout Lake Road, Sterling, AK
1 Bedroom
$995
35491 Scout Lake Loop Road - MMM Available 10/01/20 JUST COZY ON UP! - Adorable 1 bed 1 bath cabin located off of Scout lake loop in Sterling. Home is fully furnished and washer / dryer are provided.
1510 Windward Drive
1510 Windward Drive, Kenai, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
SPACE FOR EVERYONE! - 5 bed 3 bath home in Kenai city limits and available now! $2395 plus tenant is responsible for utilities. Year lease or longer preferred. Home is move in ready and professionally cleaned. Pets to be considered on approval.
31401 Welcome Wind
31401 Welcome Wind, Kalifornsky, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2160 sqft
31401 Welcome Wind Available 08/15/20 BREATHTAKING VIEWS! - Breathtaking views from this 4 bed 3 bath home with a 2 car oversize garage. Downstairs is 'Mother in-law' set up with one bedroom and one bath.
37468 Harbin Ave
37468 Harbin Avenue, Sterling, AK
Studio
$1,075
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! - Modern studio style apartment in Sterling off of Scout lake loop. Washer & dryer, natural gas, internet, and snow removal are provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for electric and any additional utilities (tv, etc).
35310 Rockwood Drive
35310 Rockwood Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1352 sqft
EASY LIVING - Easy living in this ranch home located conveniently between Kenai & Soldotna. 3 bed, 2 bath and an oversized garage w/ pets to be considered on approval with additional monthly fee. Home is available for a year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Kenai Peninsula County
12501 Silver Fox Ln 8
12501 Silver Fox Lane, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Anchorage 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 232640 Call Evelyn at 907-244-6033 or Chris @ 907-538-8177 DO NOT APPLY ON LINE FOR APPLICATION. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
12530 Tanada Loop #1
12530 Tanada Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Unit in Bayshore! - Remodeled duplex with new paint and carpet, 2 beds, 1.5 bath, 1056 sq. ft. and carport parking. All utilities included except cable/internet! Tenant is also responsible for driveway snow removal.
6721 East 140th Ave
6721 E 140th Ave., Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1640 sqft
6721 East 140th Ave Available 09/14/20 2 Bedroom Rustic Home in South Anchorage! - Built in 1994, this log home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, and 1640 sq. ft.
13046 Brandon St. 4
13046 Brandon Street, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
13046 Brandon St. #3 - Nice and roomy 2-Bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhouse style apartment. Nice living Room with front bay window and Beautiful gas fireplace. Quaint Kitchen has electric stove/oven and dishwasher.
Alyeska
Alyeska West Condo Girdwood
125 White Pass Lane, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
$1200 per month 1bdrm Slopeside, Fully Furnished Bright/Clean Condo in Girdwood, with a Private Entrance.
