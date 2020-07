Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

WHAT A VIEW! - Stunning log home overlooking the bluff with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a large bonus/ family room. Washer & dryer are included. Pets considered on approval. Home is located just less than 20 minutes from both Kenai & Soldotna. Partial furnishing stay; Couch, dining room table, bed. Photos listed were taken prior to moving most furniture out. Tenant covers utilities. You won't want to miss this one!



(RLNE4153123)