Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

CHECK OUT THE VIEW! - Affordable & private 3 bed 1.5 bath modular on over 4 acres and just minutes from Soldotna. Property is currently furnished but items can be removed if you have furnishings. Pets to be considered on approval. Washer & dryer are provided. $950 a month with a year lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, and any additional utilities such as internet, tv, etc. Snow removal is a tenant responsibility. Set up a showing today!



(RLNE5849286)