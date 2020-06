Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded. It is a must see! Great layout, with an open kitchen/living room and three levels separating the bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoor space including a screen in detached porch and large green house. Tenant pays for fuel and electric. Washer/Dryer included! Sorry, no pets.