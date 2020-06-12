/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Badger, AK
3205 Snowshoe Ave
3205 Snowshoe Avenue, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and large lush green lawn! Washer and Dryer
Bradway-Clear Creek
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located
Lakloey-Persinger
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the
3198 Storey Drive
3198 Storey Drive, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Garage and family room with large yard on over an acre of wooden property. This charming home will allow pets on approval. Water and sewer included. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
995 MARQUETTE LOOP
995 Marquette Loop, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
located close to Eielson and back gate of Fort Wainwright, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for any family. Pets are welcome! Fully fenced yard near schools and restaurants in North Pole.
797 JUNIPER DRIVE
797 Juniper Drive, Steele Creek, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Unit in a 4-plex, nice and quiet setting but still very close drive to either Fairbanks or North Pole. Lovely interior! All wood walls, very Alaskan appeal! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Very spacious and convenient layout! Definitely a must see!. No Pets!
620 Oleary Road
620 Oleary Road, Steele Creek, AK
Large beautiful home in the hills only 2 miles past Nordale Road on CHSR. There is a large Master Suite and a large master bath with a double vanity, Jetted tub and walk-in shower. There is also a MIL space with it's own kitchen and bathroom.
Birchwood Homes
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.
Island Homes
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.
Lazelle Estates
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.
Lazelle Estates
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.