3205 Snowshoe Ave

3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Ft Wainwright, Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and large lush green lawn! Washer and Dryer included along with HRV and additional water filtration system! Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just a short drive from Ft. Wainwright, North Pole, and Eielson Air Force Base! Small/med sized dogs on approval with increased security deposit! Sorry, no cats. Available Now!



Call Fairbanks Home Source and book your tour today! (907)374-4445



Rent: $1500/mo + Electric & Heating Oil (Owner pays for well & septic maintenance and trash removal)

Security deposit: $1500

Application fee: $45

Tenant Liability Insurance: $9.50/mo



NO SMOKING

Small/Med Dogs on approval with increased security deposit\



To see a virtual showing click here >>> https://vt.plushglobalmedia.com/tour/TT16K0W8AR



No Pets Allowed



