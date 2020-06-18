All apartments in Badger
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3205 Snowshoe Ave

3205 Snowshoe Avenue · (907) 374-4445
Location

3205 Snowshoe Avenue, Badger, AK 99705

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 Snowshoe Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Ft Wainwright, Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and large lush green lawn! Washer and Dryer included along with HRV and additional water filtration system! Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just a short drive from Ft. Wainwright, North Pole, and Eielson Air Force Base! Small/med sized dogs on approval with increased security deposit! Sorry, no cats. Available Now!

Call Fairbanks Home Source and book your tour today! (907)374-4445

Rent: $1500/mo + Electric & Heating Oil (Owner pays for well & septic maintenance and trash removal)
Security deposit: $1500
Application fee: $45
Tenant Liability Insurance: $9.50/mo

NO SMOKING
Small/Med Dogs on approval with increased security deposit\

To see a virtual showing click here >>> https://vt.plushglobalmedia.com/tour/TT16K0W8AR

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have any available units?
3205 Snowshoe Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have?
Some of 3205 Snowshoe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Snowshoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Snowshoe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Snowshoe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Snowshoe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave offer parking?
No, 3205 Snowshoe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Snowshoe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have a pool?
No, 3205 Snowshoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 3205 Snowshoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Snowshoe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Snowshoe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Snowshoe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
