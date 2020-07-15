317 S 11TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Thermopolis, WY: Cozy Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - www.RivertonRentals.com

Riverton Rentals Property Management LLC

307 856 7178



Please take a look at the youtube video walkthrough of us walking through the unit:



https://youtu.be/U8N7RdEivQ0



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath

Stackable Washer and Dryer included. Diswasher(countertop)

Many Amenities.



Washer & Dryer Included (stackable)

Heating: New Forced Air Natural Gas Furnace.

Cooling: A/C Unit included.

Wrap-around Wood Deck!



No Smoking.

No Pets.



Tenant Pays: Gas($50 avg) , Electric ($45 avg), City Services ( $70-80 avg)



Month to month with at least 60 days notice prior to move out. - House will remain on market. for sale, and at least 60 days notice will be given prior to need tenant to move out.



Screening Criteria Minimums:

Credit Score 600+,

Income at Least 3.5x the Monthly Rent,

Background Check - No Felonies,

Landlord Reference(s)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2571453)