Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

317 S 11TH Street

317 South 11th Street · (307) 856-7178
Location

317 South 11th Street, Thermopolis, WY 82443

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 S 11TH Street · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Thermopolis, WY: Cozy Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - www.RivertonRentals.com
Riverton Rentals Property Management LLC
307 856 7178

Please take a look at the youtube video walkthrough of us walking through the unit:

https://youtu.be/U8N7RdEivQ0

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
Stackable Washer and Dryer included. Diswasher(countertop)
Many Amenities.

Washer & Dryer Included (stackable)
Heating: New Forced Air Natural Gas Furnace.
Cooling: A/C Unit included.
Wrap-around Wood Deck!

No Smoking.
No Pets.

Tenant Pays: Gas($50 avg) , Electric ($45 avg), City Services ( $70-80 avg)

Month to month with at least 60 days notice prior to move out. - House will remain on market. for sale, and at least 60 days notice will be given prior to need tenant to move out.

Screening Criteria Minimums:
Credit Score 600+,
Income at Least 3.5x the Monthly Rent,
Background Check - No Felonies,
Landlord Reference(s)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2571453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

