Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Enjoy this townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, boasting over 1000 sq feet. Great storage in the unfinished basement. The owner could also be interested in leasing to own. Regardless, this is a great home for a great price! Call Real Property Management Fort Collins at 970-658-0410, for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available 8/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.