1410 Raindance Drive

This 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome is getting new carpet, has its own fenced in back patio, and an unfinished basement. This is an affordable yet spacious home, and comes with a washer and dryer combo. The owner could also potentially be interested in leasing to own. Regardless, this won't last long, reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410, for more information!



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $695, Available 7/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

