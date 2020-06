Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST 2 MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **



Rent is $625.00. Security Deposit starts at $625.00. Some pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month.



Broker Owned



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.