Last updated June 13 2020

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Casper, WY

Finding an apartment in Casper that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
34 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$775
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
78 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
13 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
3870 E 8th St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
812 sqft
Welcome to Alpine Meadows Apartments, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
29 Units Available
Granite 550
550 Granite Peak Drive, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1336 sqft
As a valued member of our community, you can take advantage of our heated pool and spa for days spent basking the sun.
6 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$759
900 sqft
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
22 Units Available
Casper Village
2300 E 18th St, Casper, WY
Studio
$765
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$659
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
910 sqft
Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom

1 Unit Available
320 South Pennsylvania
320 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2250 sqft
320 South Pennsylvania Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, Super Convenient East Side Ranch - Ranch style, with finished basement. Will consider pets (no aggressive breeds)!Beautiful updated kitchen. Neutral decor.

1 Unit Available
2215 E 7th 12
2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1509 sqft
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261 Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups.

1 Unit Available
1427 South Fairdale Avenue
1427 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
847 sqft
Great central location, wood floors, gas fireplace, all appliances including washer/ dryer, fenced rear court yard, attached 1 car garage, walk to parks, schools and shopping, also close to the bus line.

1 Unit Available
227 S. Fenway
227 South Fenway Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great Central Location! This cute home has 2 bdrms up and 1 large bedroom down with 3/4 bath, updated kitchen, dining room. New garage door with opener, Fenced yard. Dog OK. Non-Smoking

1 Unit Available
6804 Columbia River Road
6804 Columbia River Road, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
2 Story Twin-Home on a corner lot. All bedrooms upstairs near the laundry room includes washer/dryer. All bedrooms are spacious with a walk-in closet and Master Bath. Unfinished basement is perfect for storing you belongings.

1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.

1 Unit Available
1018 1/2 St John
1018 1/2 Saint John St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom House - Cute and cozy, 1 bedroom house. Parking is off street, and area is close to transportation and public swimming.Will consider a pet. Mini Washer & Dryer included. New carpet & paint. www.gardengaterealestatellc.

1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.

1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Casper, WY

Finding an apartment in Casper that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

