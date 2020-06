Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 bed/2 bath home in the Sabraton area of Morgantown. This home is located right off of the I-68 entrance ramps. This house offers a washer/dryer, central air, and a small backyard. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and garbage. No pets are permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2554277)