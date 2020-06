Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location is everything! Renovated in 2016, this 4 bedroom home with a walk-out basement is larger than meets the eye. Sitting on a 1/3 of an acre, the fully fenced in back yard provides a place to relax and there are restaurants and parks within walking distance. Rent for a year or so while you get to know the community and yet live in a place you can call home!