2 bedroom apartments
159 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
24 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1229 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
Last updated July 31 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.
Results within 1 mile of Wauwatosa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valhalla
1 Unit Available
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553 NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!! Monthly Rent $900 NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Johnson's Woods
1 Unit Available
307 S 69th St
307 South 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1500 sqft
307 S 69th St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family - Large single family home Stove and refrigerator included Pet Friendly cats $25 and dogs $50 Rent $1,045 Call or text Victoria at 414-460-3279 www.smartassetrealty.com (RLNE4143358)
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2555 N. 49th St - 2555
2555 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1205 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2555 N. 49th St - 2555 in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2469 N 56th St
2469 North 56th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$980
728 sqft
Located just blocks away from outstanding area restaurants and shopping, this cozy 2 bedroom features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, small pantry area, dining rooms, large front porch with windows that overlooks newer playground across the
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
2975 N 50th St
2975 North 50th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1171 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be leased with WATER INCLUDED. This unit features newer appliances, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, fresh paint. A lot of extra storage space and off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Wauwatosa
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Last updated June 12 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
