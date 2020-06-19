All apartments in Wauwatosa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7222 West Center Street - 4

7222 West Center Street · (414) 552-5143
Location

7222 West Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in Tosa!

Updated bathroom, fresh paint & charming woodwork!

Spacious living room & dining area! Lots of windows for natural light and lots of closet space!!

Large yard and long driveway for ample parking space!
• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• No Pets
• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.
To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A
SHOWING
o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com

(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)

o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an
email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk
email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 have any available units?
7222 West Center Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wauwatosa, WI.
Is 7222 West Center Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7222 West Center Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 West Center Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 7222 West Center Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wauwatosa.
Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 7222 West Center Street - 4 does offer parking.
Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7222 West Center Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 7222 West Center Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 7222 West Center Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7222 West Center Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7222 West Center Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7222 West Center Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
