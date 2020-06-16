6819 Aetna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long. It located near Jacobus Park and walking distance from some of the best shops in the neighborhood. You must see the large backyard and the gorgeous deck. The home includes Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Central Air, 2 Car Garage. Please visit www.wisconsinpm.com to schedule a showing and apply online.

ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification and one-time, a non-refundable processing fee of $20 per adult applicant- CASH NOT ACCEPTED.



APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND/OR PROCESSING FEE(S).

There is a one-time non-refundable Admin fee of $195.00 due at signing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

