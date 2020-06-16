All apartments in Wauwatosa
6819 Aetna Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:02 PM

6819 Aetna Court

6819 Aetna Court · (920) 215-2660
Location

6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long. It located near Jacobus Park and walking distance from some of the best shops in the neighborhood. You must see the large backyard and the gorgeous deck. The home includes Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Central Air, 2 Car Garage. Please visit www.wisconsinpm.com to schedule a showing and apply online.
ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification and one-time, a non-refundable processing fee of $20 per adult applicant- CASH NOT ACCEPTED.

APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND/OR PROCESSING FEE(S).
There is a one-time non-refundable Admin fee of $195.00 due at signing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 Aetna Court have any available units?
6819 Aetna Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6819 Aetna Court have?
Some of 6819 Aetna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 Aetna Court currently offering any rent specials?
6819 Aetna Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 Aetna Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6819 Aetna Court is pet friendly.
Does 6819 Aetna Court offer parking?
Yes, 6819 Aetna Court does offer parking.
Does 6819 Aetna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 Aetna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 Aetna Court have a pool?
No, 6819 Aetna Court does not have a pool.
Does 6819 Aetna Court have accessible units?
No, 6819 Aetna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 Aetna Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6819 Aetna Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6819 Aetna Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6819 Aetna Court has units with air conditioning.
