Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

151 South Grand Avenue - 2

151 South Grand Avenue · (414) 552-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 South Grand Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
FULLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM LOWER IN WAUKESHA!!

This 2 bedroom is located in a 4 family building and has been COMPLETELY remodeled, including fresh paint, new window treatments, new carpet, updated kitchen and bath!
**Coin laundry in basement.
**Off-street parking.
**Forced-air heat.
**PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions apply).

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!

• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A
SHOWING
o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com
***(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)***
o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an
email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk
email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application. NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to
us without finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have any available units?
151 South Grand Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waukesha, WI.
What amenities does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 151 South Grand Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
151 South Grand Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 South Grand Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
