All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 2115 Ogden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, WI
/
2115 Ogden Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2115 Ogden Ave

2115 Ogden Ave · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI 54880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2115 Ogden Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, off street parking, laundry, and a great loft area! This home is unique and fully functional with a freshly painted exterior, and new porch to be completed this summer.
Schedule your viewing today at www.rentwithheirloom.com!

All utilities paid by resident.
Pet friendly.
Lawn and snow care included.

Thanks for looking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Ogden Ave have any available units?
2115 Ogden Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2115 Ogden Ave have?
Some of 2115 Ogden Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Ogden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Ogden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Ogden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Ogden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Ogden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2115 Ogden Ave offers parking.
Does 2115 Ogden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Ogden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Ogden Ave have a pool?
No, 2115 Ogden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Ogden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2115 Ogden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Ogden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Ogden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Ogden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Ogden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2115 Ogden Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Superior 3 BedroomsSuperior Apartments with Garages
Superior Apartments with Washer-DryersSuperior Dog Friendly Apartments
Superior Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Duluth, MNCloquet, MN
Hermantown, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
University of Minnesota-Duluth
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity