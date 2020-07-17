2115 Ogden Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, off street parking, laundry, and a great loft area! This home is unique and fully functional with a freshly painted exterior, and new porch to be completed this summer.

All utilities paid by resident.

Pet friendly.

Lawn and snow care included.



Thanks for looking!



No Pets Allowed



