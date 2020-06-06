1820 John Ave

Amenities

Large, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the main level unit with a private entry located in a 4 plex just 7 blocks from UWS. Living room is attached to the dining room with a decorative fire place. New traditional kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. New flooring in the bathroom. 3 large closets in the hallway for plenty of storage and a washer and dryer in the apartment. Off street parking with some storage in the basement. No Smoking, No Pets Available July 1st. Included in the rent: Heat, garbage, recycling, lawn care and snow removal Tenant responsible for: Electric, Water and sewage Rent: $1000.00 Security Deposit: $1100.00 This property has not been pre approved for section 8