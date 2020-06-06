All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 1820 John Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, WI
/
1820 John Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:29 AM

1820 John Ave

1820 John Ave · (218) 349-0267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1820 John Ave, Superior, WI 54880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Large, bright and sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the main level unit with a private entry located in a 4 plex just 7 blocks from UWS. Living room is attached to the dining room with a decorative fire place. New traditional kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. New flooring in the bathroom. 3 large closets in the hallway for plenty of storage and a washer and dryer in the apartment. Off street parking with some storage in the basement. No Smoking, No Pets Available July 1st. Included in the rent: Heat, garbage, recycling, lawn care and snow removal Tenant responsible for: Electric, Water and sewage Rent: $1000.00 Security Deposit: $1100.00 This property has not been pre approved for section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 John Ave have any available units?
1820 John Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1820 John Ave have?
Some of 1820 John Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 John Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1820 John Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 John Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1820 John Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 1820 John Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1820 John Ave does offer parking.
Does 1820 John Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 John Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 John Ave have a pool?
No, 1820 John Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1820 John Ave have accessible units?
No, 1820 John Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 John Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 John Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 John Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 John Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1820 John Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Superior 3 BedroomsSuperior Apartments with Balcony
Superior Apartments with GarageSuperior Apartments with Parking
Superior Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Duluth, MNCloquet, MN
Hermantown, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
University of Minnesota-Duluth
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity