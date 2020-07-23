Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

79 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI

2 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA or 2 BR 2 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Results within 1 mile of South Milwaukee

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5736 S Swift Ave
5736 South Swift Avenue, Cudahy, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
5736 S Swift Ave Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous Single Family Home In Cudhay - Visit www.whmilwaukee.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 26 at 02:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Town of Lake
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$805
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Bay View
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 2636 S Logan Avenue - Located in the heart of Bayview close to shopping, restaurants, bus routes, parks and with a convenience store nearby. Walking distance to Lake Michigan. Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tippecanoe
3948 S Pine Ave
3948 South Pine Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available 09/01/20 Bayview - Property Id: 324144 Fully updated Beautiful 2 bedroom home on large lot with fenced in yard and large patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay View
2938 S Herman St Lower
2938 South Herman Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit Lower Available 08/01/20 Bayview Duplex Relocate MKE - Property Id: 162108 Spacious 2 bedroom Flat, 1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, updated kitchen and bath. Basement storage and off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3872 S Lake Drive 102
3872 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3872 S Lake Drive 102 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1274 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
$
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
Six Points
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
$
28 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
15 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Murray Hill
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
670 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1340 sqft
2 + Den with Panoramic MKE Views - This northeast corner 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den apartment boasts luxe finishes, heated wood-grain floors throughout the entire floor plan, and fantastic views of Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
14 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee, WI

2 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

