42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA or 2 BR 2 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1274 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
$
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
Six Points
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
15 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1340 sqft
2 + Den with Panoramic MKE Views - This northeast corner 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den apartment boasts luxe finishes, heated wood-grain floors throughout the entire floor plan, and fantastic views of Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee.
Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
14 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
6 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1466 sqft
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
10 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1406 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
37 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
10 Units Available
Yankee Hill
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Riverwest
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
23 Units Available
Velo Village
7235 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1142 sqft
OPENING NOVEMBER 1st 2020! Velo Village Apartments at Ballpark CommonsExplore and unwind at Velo Village in Franklin, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1226 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Last updated July 20 at 09:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
953 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in South Milwaukee, WI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Milwaukee offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in South Milwaukee offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Milwaukee. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

